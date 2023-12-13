U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd (front), and Rear Adm. Peter Muschinske, deputy chief of chaplains, sing the Navy Hymn, "Eternal Father," his the audience during Muschinske's promotion ceremony, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Pentagon Memorial Chapel in Washington. The Navy Chaplain Corps is made up of over 800 Navy officers representing over 100 different faith groups, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8171402
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-AE068-1050
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony for Navy Deputy Chief of Chaplains [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
