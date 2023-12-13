Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony for Navy Deputy Chief of Chaplains [Image 1 of 6]

    Promotion Ceremony for Navy Deputy Chief of Chaplains

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, speaks during a promotion ceremony for Rear Adm. Peter Muschinske, deputy chief of chaplains, while Muschinske's wife, Katie, looks on, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Pentagon Memorial Chapel in Washington. The Navy Chaplain Corps is made up of over 800 Navy officers representing over 100 different faith groups, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Chapel
    Pentagon
    Admiral
    Frocking
    Deputy Chief of Chaplains
    Chief of Chaplain

