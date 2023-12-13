Promotion Ceremony for Navy Deputy Chief of Chaplains

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Peter Muschinske, deputy chief of chaplains, smiles as his collar device is replaced by his wife, Katie, during his promotion ceremony, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Pentagon Memorial Chapel in Washington. The Navy Chaplain Corps is made up of over 800 Navy officers representing over 100 different faith groups, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Location: DC, US