Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled

Personnel from the 90th Civil Engineer Squadron work to remove a Cheyenne 'Big Boot' from a truck to prepare it for installation outside Gate 1 of F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 16, 2023. There are more than 30 Boots across Cheyenne, depicting various aspects of local culture and history. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

