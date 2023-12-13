Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled [Image 2 of 3]

    Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, addresses visitors and media for the official unveiling of the reccently installed Cheyenne "Big Boot" at a ceremony outside Gate 1 of F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 31, 2023. There are more than 30 Boots across Cheyenne, depicting various aspects of local culture and history(U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:32
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    This work, Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled [Image 3 of 3], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    Mighty Ninety
    leadership cheyenne
    Big Boot Cheyenne

