Dale Steenebergen, president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, addresses visitors and media for the official unveiling of the reccently installed Cheyenne "Big Boot" at a ceremony outside Gate 1 of F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 31, 2023.There are more than 30 Boots across Cheyenne, depicting various aspects of local culture and history(U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:32
|Photo ID:
|8171191
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-EK405-1024
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled [Image 3 of 3], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cheyenne 'Big Boot' unveiled on base
