A flyer for the new texting option for prescription activation sits in the lobby of the 23rd Medical Group Pharmacy at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The Q-Anywhere option lets you either scan the QR code or send a text to begin the activation process for a new prescription. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8171168
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-BU839-7963
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.51 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation
