A flyer for the new texting option for prescription activation sits in the lobby of the 23rd Medical Group Pharmacy at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The Q-Anywhere option lets you either scan the QR code or send a text to begin the activation process for a new prescription. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:17 Photo ID: 8171168 VIRIN: 231215-F-BU839-7963 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.51 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.