A flyer for the new texting option for prescription activation hangs in the lobby of the 23rd Medical Group Pharmacy at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Tricare beneficiaries are now able to activate their new electronic prescriptions at the 23rd Medical Group’s Pharmacy with a few simple texts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8171166
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-BU839-1627
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation
