Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 1 of 3]

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A flyer for the new texting option for prescription activation hangs in the lobby of the 23rd Medical Group Pharmacy at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Tricare beneficiaries are now able to activate their new electronic prescriptions at the 23rd Medical Group’s Pharmacy with a few simple texts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 8171166
    VIRIN: 231215-F-BU839-1627
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation
    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation
    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT