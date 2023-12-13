A U.S. Air Force Airman uses the new texting option for prescription activation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The Q-Anywhere text messaging service, launched on Dec. 1, allows beneficiaries to manage their electronic prescriptions from their mobile device using Remote Pharmacy Mobile Activation instead of calling in to the activation line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8171167
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-BU839-6502
|Resolution:
|4715x3143
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT