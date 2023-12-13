Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 2 of 3]

    23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman uses the new texting option for prescription activation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. The Q-Anywhere text messaging service, launched on Dec. 1, allows beneficiaries to manage their electronic prescriptions from their mobile device using Remote Pharmacy Mobile Activation instead of calling in to the activation line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd MDG launches new texting option for prescription activation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

