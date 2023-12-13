This is a graphic illustration created in Jefferson City, Mo., Oct., 25, 2023. This illustration is an informational graphic about nutrition (U.S. Army National Guard graphic illustration by Sgt. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 8170898 VIRIN: 231024-Z-FK430-4001 Resolution: 1236x1750 Size: 0 B Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231024-Z-FK430-4001 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.