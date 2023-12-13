This is a graphic illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., Nov., 12, 2023. This illustration showcases the 35th Military Police Brigade (U.S. Army National Guard graphic illustration by Sgt. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop).
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8170940
|VIRIN:
|112023-Z-FK430-1001
|Resolution:
|1787x2535
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 112023-Z-FK430-1001 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
