Navy Exchange New Sanno Receives its Bingham Award

Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) presents Matthew Barnwell, NEXCOM Western Pacific District Manager, with his 2022 Bingham Award. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

