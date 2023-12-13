Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange New Sanno Receives its Bingham Award [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Exchange New Sanno Receives its Bingham Award

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) presents Paul Savarese, General Manager, U.S. Naval Joint Service Activity The New Hotel, Tokyo, Japan, with its 2022 Bingham Award. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:13
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    This work, Navy Exchange New Sanno Receives its Bingham Award [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Navy Exchange Service Command

