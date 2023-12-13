Department of Public Works fields both employee and supervisor of the year

Katrina Hughes, a contract performance evaluator and the mold program manager in the Department of Public Works, has been selected as Fort Wainwright's employee of the year. Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, and Tim Sponseller, the Public Works director, presented the award during a ceremony at the Birch Hill Ski Lodge. (photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

