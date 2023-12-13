Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Public Works fields both employee and supervisor of the year [Image 2 of 2]

    Department of Public Works fields both employee and supervisor of the year

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Graham Wichman, the Engineering Division chief in the Department of Public Works, has been selected as Fort Wainwright's supervisor of the year. Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, and Tim Sponseller, the Public Works director, presented the award during a ceremony at the Birch Hill Ski Lodge. (photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Public Works fields both employee and supervisor of the year [Image 2 of 2], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civilian
    Alaska
    Fort Wainwright
    Department of Public Works
    supervisor
    employee of the year

