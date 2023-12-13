'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry Team Cadet 1st Class Evan Komschlies displays Kara, a 6-year-old prairie falcon. Kara has a medical condition known as “stargazing syndrome” that causes her to tilt her head back and look upward or at odd angles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

