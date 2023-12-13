U.S. Air Force Academy Falconry Team Cadet 1st Class Evan Komschlies displays Kara, a 6-year-old prairie falcon. Kara has a medical condition known as “stargazing syndrome” that causes her to tilt her head back and look upward or at odd angles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 13:49
|Photo ID:
|8168799
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-NU281-1014
|Resolution:
|5052x3372
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT