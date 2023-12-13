Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets [Image 1 of 4]

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

    USAF ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Stephen Roughton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Elena Castañeda, falconry cadet-in-charge, displays Kuzco, one of the Academy’s 11 falcons, Aug. 17, 2023. The 2-year-old anatum peregrine falcon came to the Academy with an injured wing in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Schmidt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 8168796
    VIRIN: 230817-O-QF091-1890
    Resolution: 5528x3690
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets
    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets
    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets
    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Falconry Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT