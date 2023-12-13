'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Elena Castañeda, falconry cadet-in-charge, displays Kuzco, one of the Academy’s 11 falcons, Aug. 17, 2023. The 2-year-old anatum peregrine falcon came to the Academy with an injured wing in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Schmidt)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023