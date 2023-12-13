Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets [Image 3 of 4]

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

    USAF ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Falconry cadets pose for a photo with members of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year at the U.S. Air Force Academy Sept. 27, 2022. The falconry team participates in a wide variety of community events, sharing the Academy story with local schools and civic groups, as well as appearances at Academy sporting events, such as Falcon football. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:49
    Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    'Nature's fighter pilots' attract attention of future cadets

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Falconry Team

