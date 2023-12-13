Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training [Image 9 of 10]

    HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Glocker, with the Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle from a building at Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2023. The snipers with HHC camouflaged themselves and their weapon inside a building as a part of their concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 8168793
    VIRIN: 231117-Z-IB607-1462
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Range
    7.62
    11B
    PSR
    MK22

