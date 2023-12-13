HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Glocker, with the Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle from a building at Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2023. The snipers with HHC camouflaged themselves and their weapon inside a building as a part of their concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

