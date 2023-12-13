Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training [Image 1 of 10]

    HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Keith Cyphers, with the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle from a building at Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2023. The snipers with HHC camouflaged themselves and their weapon inside a building as a part of their concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 8168785
    VIRIN: 231117-Z-IB607-1397
    Resolution: 4396x2925
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Range
    7.62
    11B
    PSR
    MK22

