HHC 1-114th Sniper Concealment Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Keith Cyphers, with the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle from a building at Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2023. The snipers with HHC camouflaged themselves and their weapon inside a building as a part of their concealment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8168787
|VIRIN:
|231117-Z-IB607-1446
|Resolution:
|5138x3419
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
