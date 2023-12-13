U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 prepare the AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for operation during Ryukyu Shield 24 on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, 7 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8167581
|VIRIN:
|231207-M-WO272-1010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nemos Armijo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
