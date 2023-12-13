Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 prepare the AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for operation during Ryukyu Shield 24 on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, 7 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)

