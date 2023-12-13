Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80 [Image 2 of 11]

    Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Mooring, an Aviation RADAR Technician with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4. guides the AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system into position during Ryukyu Shield 24 on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, 7 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands Mooring is a native of Raleigh, South Carolina. (U.S Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 00:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nemos Armijo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

