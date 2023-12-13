Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80 [Image 10 of 11]

    Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 prepare the AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for operations during Ryukyu Shield 24 on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, 7 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8167580
    VIRIN: 231207-M-WO272-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ryukyu Shield | MACS-4 Employs the AN/TPS-80 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nemos Armijo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    RADAR
    RYUKYU SHIELD
    MAX-4

