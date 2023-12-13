EODMU5 UUV Recovery

Sailors from EOD Mobile Unit FIVE’s Mission Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) company 5-1 recover a Mk-18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) following a mine hunting mission as part of a field training exercise (FTX) in Apra Harbor, Guam. EODMU5’s ExMCM companies provide light, fast, and precise mine hunting and mine neutralization capabilities to U.S. SEVENTH Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Dustin Lawson)



