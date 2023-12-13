EOD Mobile Unit FIVE capped a recent weeklong field training exercise with a mass casualty response training event. Together with the USMC’s 3rd EOD Company and Naval Hospital Guam, the team trained in tactical combat casualty care and patient stabilization to be prepared for the most challenging of contingencies, Naval Base Guam, December 8. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Dustin Lawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 20:36 Photo ID: 8167432 VIRIN: 231207-N-DB921-5768 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 0 B Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU5 Combat Casualty Training [Image 5 of 5], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.