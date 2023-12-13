Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Combat Casualty Training [Image 2 of 5]

    EODMU5 Combat Casualty Training

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    EOD Mobile Unit FIVE capped a recent weeklong field training exercise with a mass casualty response training event. Together with the USMC’s 3rd EOD Company and Naval Hospital Guam, the team trained in tactical combat casualty care and patient stabilization to be prepared for the most challenging of contingencies, Naval Base Guam, December 8. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Dustin Lawson)

