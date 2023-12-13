Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 UUV Recovery [Image 4 of 5]

    EODMU5 UUV Recovery

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    Sailors from EOD Mobile Unit FIVE’s Mission Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) company 5-1 recover a Mk-18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) following a mine hunting mission as part of a field training exercise (FTX) in Apra Harbor, Guam. EODMU5’s ExMCM companies provide light, fast, and precise mine hunting and mine neutralization capabilities to U.S. SEVENTH Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Dustin Lawson)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 20:36
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU5 UUV Recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

