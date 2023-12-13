Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach [Image 6 of 6]

    Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Jenkins, a transmissions system operator with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, positions a satellite during Ryukyu Shield 24 at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. Jenkins is a native of Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 20:40
    Photo ID: 8167419
    VIRIN: 231207-M-WV648-1090
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    1st MAW
    G/ATOR
    MACS-4

