Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Jenkins, a transmissions system operator with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, positions a satellite during Ryukyu Shield 24 at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. Jenkins is a native of Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

