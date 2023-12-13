U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Jenkins, a transmissions system operator with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, positions a satellite during Ryukyu Shield 24 at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. Jenkins is a native of Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8167419
|VIRIN:
|231207-M-WV648-1090
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT