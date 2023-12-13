Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach

A U.S. Navy Sailor operates a forklift during Ryukyu Shield 24 at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

