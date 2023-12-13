Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach [Image 4 of 6]

    Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Skyler Brier, an aviation radar technician with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, hammers stakes into the ground during Ryukyu Shield 24 at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. Ryukyu Shield is an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. Brier is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 20:40
    VIRIN: 231207-M-WV648-1036
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryukyu Shield 24 | AN/TPS-80 Employed on Naval Base White Beach [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    1st MAW
    G/ATOR
    MACS-4

