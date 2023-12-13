Students learn how to fire weapons at the Engagement Skills Trainer during the quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour, Dec. 7, 2023 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 8167001 VIRIN: 231207-A-VK588-1028 Resolution: 2047x1365 Size: 693.46 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.