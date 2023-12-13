Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life [Image 2 of 3]

    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Edward Blackmon 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Students learn how to fire weapons at the Engagement Skills Trainer during the quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour, Dec. 7, 2023 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8167001
    VIRIN: 231207-A-VK588-1028
    Resolution: 2047x1365
    Size: 693.46 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life
    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life
    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Come Meet Your Army Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT