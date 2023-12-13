Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life

Staff Sgt. Hector Reyes, Kennel Master for the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, explains how Military Working Dogs are trained to students and community members during the quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour, Dec. 7, 2023 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Eddie Blackmon)

Date Taken: 12.07.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US