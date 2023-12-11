Students, community members get firsthand look at Army life

Tourgoers are awarded an exclusive opportunity to step into the heart of the military, and experience what fuels the Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart Dec. 7.



The Come Meet Your Army Tour provides community members and newcomers with an inside look at the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart. The tour occurs quarterly. During this tour, participants included Naval Junior ROTC students from Brunswick and Army JROTC students from Southeast Bulloch high schools.



“Come Meet Your Army is an opportunity for members of the general public to come to Fort Stewart and learn about the history of the 3rd Infantry Division and our installation services,” said Dina McKain, Fort Stewart Community Relations, Chief and tour organizer. “It’s a little window into what goes on behind the gates here and we are thrilled to be able to share the wonderful things we do here with our outside neighbors outside the gates.”



The first stop of the tour took place at the 93rd Military Working Dogs Detachment, where tourgoers were able to get a firsthand look at how the military trains K-9s to keep them vigilant and war-time-ready. From bomb and drug sniffing exercises to attack techniques, the group was shown how equipped these animals truly are.



The tour gave the younger members of the tour an opportunity to see career fields within the Army that they may not have thought possible.



“Our cadets learn about Army life through their interactions with soldiers and through the assets made available to us. Thank you for another outstanding visit. Your hospitality and the opportunity for the cadets to learn about the Army is why we continue to return to Ft. Stewart every chance we get," said retired Navy Senior Chief Mahendra Jatindranath, Brunswick High School Naval Science Instructor.



The next stop of the tour occurred at the Engagement Skills Training facility, where the community members were able to get some hands-on experience of how Soldiers train on multiple types of weapon systems in a controlled environment before live firing at the range.



Following the EST, tourgoers visited one of the Warrior restaurants for lunch. The stop allowed them to see a common area where Soldiers interact with one another, as well as try out the many food options available to Fort Stewart servicemembers each day.



The tour concluded with a trip down Warriors Walk, a living memorial dedicated to the Soldiers and the attached unit of 3rd Infantry, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, who lost their lives serving in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



The next Come Meet Your Army Tour is scheduled for March 21, 2024.

