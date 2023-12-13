USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

231207-N-NH227-1007: USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Commanding Officer, CDR Sameer Khanna, and Naval History and Heritage Command’s Combat Artist Douglas Rowe unveil and presents a reproduction print of Rowe’s 15x30 oil on linen painting for the Navy’s art collection titled, “USS PEARL HARBOR,” during the ship’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony while underway, Dec. 7, 2023. Rowe – who previously spent time aboard LSD 52 in July 2023 – based his piece on a photo provided by the crew (taken by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aeryk Church) that captures LSD 52 passing by the ARIZONA memorial. USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52), a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship, was named in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The ship, commissioned on May 30th, 1998, is currently stationed at Naval Station San Diego, California. Navy Combat Artist Douglas Rowe presented the crew of USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) a special reproduction print of a new Navy art piece during the underway remembrance ceremony Dec. 7. Rowe’s painting captured LSD 52—named in remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor—departing Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and sailing past the USS ARIZONA (BB 39) memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Third Class Emitt Vest / RELEASED)

