Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day [Image 3 of 3]

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    231207-N-NH227-1009: During an underway Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony aboard USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) held Dec. 7, Naval History and Heritage Command’s Combat Artist Douglas Rowe (shown right) dedicated his 15x30 oil on linen painting for the Navy’s art collection titled, “USS PEARL HARBOR” to the crew of LSD 52 and those lost during the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Shown to Rowe’s left is Operations Specialist Second Class Terrica Scarlett. Scarlett provided remarks on Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller’s actions in 1941 during the ceremony. USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52), a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship, was named in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The ship, commissioned on May 30th, 1998, is currently stationed at Naval Station San Diego, California. Navy Combat Artist Douglas Rowe presented the crew of USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) a special reproduction print of a new Navy art piece during the underway remembrance ceremony Dec. 7. Rowe’s painting captured LSD 52—named in remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor—departing Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and sailing past the USS ARIZONA (BB 39) memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Third Class Emitt Vest / RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 8166992
    VIRIN: 231207-N-NH227-1009
    Resolution: 4868x2982
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day
    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day
    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    NHHC
    NAVY ART

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT