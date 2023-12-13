USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

231207-N-NH227-1009: During an underway Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony aboard USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) held Dec. 7, Naval History and Heritage Command’s Combat Artist Douglas Rowe (shown right) dedicated his 15x30 oil on linen painting for the Navy’s art collection titled, “USS PEARL HARBOR” to the crew of LSD 52 and those lost during the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Shown to Rowe’s left is Operations Specialist Second Class Terrica Scarlett. Scarlett provided remarks on Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller’s actions in 1941 during the ceremony. USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52), a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship, was named in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The ship, commissioned on May 30th, 1998, is currently stationed at Naval Station San Diego, California. Navy Combat Artist Douglas Rowe presented the crew of USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) a special reproduction print of a new Navy art piece during the underway remembrance ceremony Dec. 7. Rowe’s painting captured LSD 52—named in remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor—departing Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and sailing past the USS ARIZONA (BB 39) memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Third Class Emitt Vest / RELEASED)

