USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Crew Honored with Navy Art Print on Pearl Harbor Day

From NHHC Communication & Outreach Division



WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Navy Combat Artist Douglas Rowe presented the crew of USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) a special reproduction print of a new Navy art piece during an underway remembrance ceremony Dec. 7.



Rowe’s painting captured LSD 52—named in remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor—arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and sailing past the USS ARIZONA (BB 39) memorial.



Rowe embarked as a guest for the transit back to the ship’s homeport of San Diego, California, and in honor of Pearl Harbor Day, the ship’s crew held an underway remembrance ceremony featuring historic reflections and highlighting the resilience and heroism of Sailors such as Mess Attendant 2nd Class Petty Officer Doris Miller, Chief Ordnanceman John Finn, and LCDR Samuel G. Fuqua.



“On December 7, 1941, 2,403 Americans lost their lives. Many remain entombed in the sunken remains of USS ARIZONA and USS UTAH, which remain where they sank to this day. Remember them and remember their sacrifice in all that you do. Remember Pearl Harbor,” shared Ship’s Navigator Lt. Ryan Harriss.



Near the conclusion of the ceremony Rowe unveiled his offering: a reproduction print of his 15x30 oil on linen painting for the Navy’s art collection titled, “USS PEARL HARBOR.” Rowe, who previously spent time aboard LSD 52 in July 2023, based his piece on a photo taken by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aeryk Church that captures LSD 52 passing the ARIZONA memorial.



"On behalf of the Naval History and Heritage Command, I would like to dedicate this painting to the crew of the USS PEARL HARBOR and to the memory of those lost in the attack 82 years ago,” said Rowe.



The ceremony served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Pearl Harbor and the unwavering commitment of those who serve on the USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) to honor the memory of their ship's namesake.



”As the namesake of the city, the Sailors of USS PEARL HARBOR have a heritage related to the events from the ‘day that will live in infamy,’’ noted Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Sameer Khanna. “Our crew will always uphold the ideals represented by the heroic actions of the our predecessors from that day.”



To learn more about the Navy’s art program, visit DVIDS - Video - Navy Art Collection (dvidshub.net). For additional information on Pearl Harbor Day, visit Pearl Harbor Attack (navy.mil).



