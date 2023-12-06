Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange

Jenna Grainger, Buffalo district contract specialist and Christina Landis, Buffalo district purchasing agent hold and display a portion of the cookies exchanged and shared during the Buffalo District's re-established annual cookie exchange, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2023.

The Buffalo district encourages and helps make opportunities like this happen on a regular basis for teammates to interact fostering a great working environment where teammates can meet at times aside those directly involving work tasks. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

