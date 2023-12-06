Jenna Grainger, Buffalo district contract specialist and Christina Landis, Buffalo district purchasing agent hold and display a portion of the cookies exchanged and shared during the Buffalo District's re-established annual cookie exchange, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2023.
The Buffalo district encourages and helps make opportunities like this happen on a regular basis for teammates to interact fostering a great working environment where teammates can meet at times aside those directly involving work tasks. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8159771
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-A1409-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT