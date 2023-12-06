Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange

Four Buffalo District teammates enjoy their time during the re-established annual cookie exchange at the new district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2023. The Buffalo district encourages and helps make opportunities like this happen on a regular basis for teammates to interact fostering a great working environment where teammates can meet at times aside those directly involving work tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Landis)

