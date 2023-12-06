Four Buffalo District teammates enjoy their time during the re-established annual cookie exchange at the new district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2023. The Buffalo district encourages and helps make opportunities like this happen on a regular basis for teammates to interact fostering a great working environment where teammates can meet at times aside those directly involving work tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Landis)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8159769
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-A1409-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
