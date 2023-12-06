Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange [Image 2 of 3]

    Buffalo District Annual Cookie Exchange

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo District teammates gather together for the re-established annual cookie exchange and luncheon at the new district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2023. The Buffalo district encourages and helps make opportunities like this happen on a regular basis for teammates to interact fostering a great working environment where teammates can meet at times aside those directly involving work tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Landis)

