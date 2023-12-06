U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs take part in a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 in the skies of Australia, Dec. 8, 2023. The exercise demonstrates the key partnership and interoperability between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8159515
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-GM429-1217
|Resolution:
|6958x4639
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT