    USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training [Image 10 of 10]

    USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs take part in a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 in the skies of Australia, Dec. 8, 2023. The exercise demonstrates the key partnership and interoperability between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8159515
    VIRIN: 231207-F-GM429-1217
    Resolution: 6958x4639
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    Royal Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Exercise Global Dexterity

