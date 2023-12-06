Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training [Image 8 of 10]

    USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in a training flight alongside the U.S and Royal Australian Air Force during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 in the skies of Australia, Dec. 8, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity allows our air forces to execute bilateral interoperability with blended aircrews between the RAAF and the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 8159513
    VIRIN: 231207-F-GM429-1310
    Resolution: 6104x4069
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Royal Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Exercise Global Dexterity

