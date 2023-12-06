USAF, RAAF, RAF perform multilateral training

U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs take part in a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 in the skies of Australia, Dec. 8, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
