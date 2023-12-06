Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Aviation unit receives Meritorious Unit Commendation [Image 2 of 2]

    Washington Aviation unit receives Meritorious Unit Commendation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Col. Mitch Sieglock, commander, 96th Aviation Troop Command presents Lt. Col. Emily Gerding, commander, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, with the plaque for the Meritorious Unit Commendation during a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by 1Lt Agyapong Oduro-Kwarteng)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 15:47
    Photo ID: 8159466
    VIRIN: 231202-D-MN117-7375
    Resolution: 1823x2734
    Size: 830.45 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Aviation unit receives Meritorious Unit Commendation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

