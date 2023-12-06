Washington Aviation unit receives Meritorious Unit Commendation

Courtesy Photo | Col. Mitch Sieglock, commander, 96th Aviation Troop Command presents Lt. Col. Emily...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Mitch Sieglock, commander, 96th Aviation Troop Command presents Lt. Col. Emily Gerding, commander, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, with the streamer for the Meritorious Unit Commendation during a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by 1Lt Agyapong Oduro-Kwarteng) see less | View Image Page

On December 2nd, 2023, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, were presented with the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) and guidon streamer for meritorious service in support of military operations in the United States Central Command’s Area of Responsibility from December 29, 2015 to August 14, 2016.



"The 15-16 deployment for the 1-168th GSAB was very complex. Despite the dynamic environment they were operating in, the unit's mission execution and commitment to excellence did not waiver,” said Lt. Col. Emily Gerding, commander, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. “In fact, they set a new standard for operations in the area of operations. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment."



Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Bravo, Delta, and Echo Companies of the 1-168th Aviation Regiment as well as Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment received the award while serving under the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade during Operations Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom-Spartan Shield, in Iraq and Kuwait, respectively.



“Their dedication to mission execution and superior performance enhanced regional security through successful multi-state partnerships and increased efficacy of intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance efforts, partnership training, and exercises through the area of operations,” said Maj. Kevin Robillard, executive officer, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation.



The Meritorious Unit Commendation is a unit award of the United States Armed Forces. The U.S. Army awards units the Army MUC for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of outstanding achievement or service in combat or non-combat. This was the first official Army Unit Citation award presented to 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation.



Besides deploying to Southwest Asia, aviation crews deployed to Kosovo and Spartan Shield in Jordan in 2020 and 2021 and sent teams to the Kingdom of Thailand as part of the State Partnership Program. The unit activated following Hurricane Katrina and Ike in 2005, deploying to New Orleans, Louisiana and activated in support of wildfire fighting in both Washington and Oregon numerous times between 2011 through 2023.