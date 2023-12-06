Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 7, 2023) Builder 2nd Class Mark Allen, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about his grandfathers’ patriotism after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in The Anchor on Dec. 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

