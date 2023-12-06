Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 7, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay commemorated Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a presentation and retelling of the historical events that occurred Dec. 7, 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor.



“Today we gathered here to remember and honor the brave men and women who experienced one of the darkest moments in our Nation’s history – the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tynesha Willis, master of ceremonies for the event that was held in The Anchor on Dec. 7, 2023. “It was a day that forever changed the course of our Nation and marked the beginning of our involvement in World War II.”



Resulting from the surprise attack that would draw the United States into World War II, 2,008 U.S. Sailors, 109 U.S. Marines, 218 U.S. Soldiers and 68 U.S. civilians were killed or missing and 710 U.S. Sailors, 69 U.S. Marines, 364 U.S. Soldiers and 35 U.S. civilians were wounded. Japanese losses amounted to fewer than 100 men and 29 planes.



“A fire was lit in every American heart, and they knew they had to do something about it,” said Builder 2nd Class Mark Allen before talking about both of his grandfathers’ contributions to the war efforts in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Coast Guard.



“Now, our population of service members that experienced Pearl Harbor have dwindled down to just a handful,” reminded Allen. “It’s critically, critically, critically important that we remember what happened that day. This history must be remembered. May we pray that their memory is safeguarded in a manner that future conflict is avoided, but if conflict does come, that we are ready to answer that call. Just as they did. Just as my grandfathers’ did.”



“We learn our history in hopes that it does not repeat itself, but we also learn our history to be reminded of how grateful we are,” said Willis. “To be able to live in the now. To be able to create a better narrative for the future. As Dr. Martin Luther King Junior once said, ‘We are not makers of history. We are made by history.’”



“I encourage you to reflect on the honor, courage and commitment shown by our brave Sailors and warriors on that fateful day and remember their sacrifices and their resolve,” said Capt. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “They helped shape our country’s – and indeed the world’s – future.”



