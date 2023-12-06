Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay 2023

    GREECE

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 7, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about the heroic actions taken by Sailors during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in The Anchor on Dec. 7, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 03:54
    VIRIN: 231207-N-EM691-2063
    Location: GR
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

