    Operation Christmas Drop Box Build [Image 10 of 11]

    Operation Christmas Drop Box Build

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing hand out supplies for care packages on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation which consists of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books and clothing to more than 20,000 islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 23:56
    VIRIN: 231201-F-PX509-4223
    This work, Operation Christmas Drop Box Build [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Guam
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Andersen AFB
    INDOPACOM

