U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Raymund Punzalan, executive officer of the 36th Mission Support Group, and his wife Abigail Punzalan, decorate care packages on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation which consists of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books and clothing to more than 20,000 islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 23:57 Photo ID: 8157882 VIRIN: 231201-F-PX509-5195 Resolution: 3920x2567 Size: 4.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Christmas Drop Box Build [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.