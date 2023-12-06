Operation Christmas Drop Box Build

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing Staff Agency, pose behind their decorated care package on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 1, 2023. Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation which consists of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books and clothing to more than 20,000 islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

Date Taken: 12.01.2023
Location: US